Avião que decolou de São Paulo faz pouso de emergência em Nova York  

Delta Air Lines B767-300 (N182DL), operating on #DL472 from Sao Paulo, stopped at a taxiway after landing on runway 31L at New York-JFK Intl AP (KJFK) when smoke was seen apparently coming from the wheel brakes. Airport fire service quickly responded. https://t.co/fydmH2x1iL pic.twitter.com/l3DnYYekxE — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) 20 de setembro de 2018